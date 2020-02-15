Two people are facing charges after police say they were led on a chase Wednesday night. Grande Prairie RCMP says the Crime Reduction Unit was on patrol in the area of 96 Street and 100 Avenue around 7 p.m. on February 12th when they saw a vehicle that matched the description of one recently reported stolen from Beaverlodge.

It’s alleged that the vehicle fled the area, only to later be found in Cobblestone. It again evaded officers, but they were able to stop the vehicle when it was again spotted at the Clairmont Shell gas station.

While it was determined that the vehicle wasn’t stolen, the driver was charged with flight from police, failure to comply with release conditions, driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway, and obstructing a Peace Officer. 36-year-old Cody Magnusson of Grande Prairie is slated to appear in court on February 24th.

The passenger was also charged. 19-year-old Cassandra Voth of Wembley is charged with possession of a controlled substance identified as meth, and failure to comply with the conditions of her release. She’ll also be in court on February 24th.