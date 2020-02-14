One person is facing charges after Peace Regional RCMP recovered a vehicle reported stolen from Manning.

Police say they got a tip from the public around 9 a.m. on February 12 about a pick-up truck that had previously been reported stolen from the Manning, travelling southbound on Highway 35. Authorities caught up with the truck after which turned off the highway and onto a township road near the hamlet of Dixonville, after allegedly speeding past several residences, the truck was then turned onto a set of train tracks.

Mounties say they then located the vehicle abandoned in a field after it had apparently left the rail line and become stuck in the snow. After tracking footprints leading from the scene, police located the suspect a few kilometres away near a tree line and he was arrested without incident.

Subsequently, 31-year-old Michael Loonskin from Paddle Prairie was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, among other things.

Loonskin was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on February 18th.