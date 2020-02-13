Members of the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools board are looking for the public’s input on the future of St. Patrick Catholic School.

Board members will be discussing several capital planning options for the school at a meeting next week. Specifically, they’ll be deciding whether a new school should be built on the existing St. Patrick property, or the land currently occupied by École St. Gérard.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Karl Germann says a decision one way or another is imminent. It was discovered earlier this month that planned modernization work on St. Patrick is not going ahead as the province rejected the tenders for the project due to being over budget.

According to the letter, if the school is built on St. Patrick’s land, it would be designated to become a French immersion school, with future English students transferring to Mother Teresa, St. Kateri or Holy Cross. Germann says there is also the option of remaining an English school.

Anyone with questions, comments or concerns is urged to email board members prior to the meeting on Tuesday, February 18th.

St. Patrick School has been closed since 2017 after a mould issue was discovered in the school.