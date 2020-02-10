The province has signed off on a memorandum of understanding with the Tri-Municipal Industrial Partnership to coordinate the development of the proposed eco-industrial area in the Municipal District of Greenview.

The site about 40 kilometres south of Grande Prairie will focus on attracting large-scale heavy industrial projects, with a focus on global energy and petrochemical manufacturing.

“This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity to tap into the abundance of talent and potential this region has to offer while restoring investor confidence and sending a strong message that Alberta is open for business,” says Minister of Environment Jason Nixon.

With discussions beginning back in 2016, the Tri-Municipal Industrial Partnership and subsequent Area Development Plan is a three-year working process put together by MD of Greenview, the County of Grande Prairie and the City of Grande Prairie.

“Northern Alberta continues to be the critical driver of our provincial and national economies, and Greenview is proud to join with the County of Grande Prairie, the City of Grande Prairie, and the Alberta government to transform the full potential of our region into prosperity,” says TMIP Chair and MD of Greenview Reeve Dale Smith.

Mayor Bill Given adds, “The City of Grande Prairie is proud to have been able to do its part to advance this strategic partnership, with the goal of creating an investment-ready zone that will boost the regional and provincial economy to the benefit of everyone in the region.c

County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre says consultation with a focus on Indigenous, environmental and historical concerns have been both in-depth and lengthy. She believes the partnership is the key to the continuation of diversifying the regional economy.

“This memorandum of understanding demonstrates how three municipalities can join forces on an initiative to benefit an entire region.”

All three partners will share the property tax revenue.