The unemployment rate in western Alberta jumped in the month of January. Statistics Canada says the economic region which houses Grande Prairie and Peace River sits at 6.5 per cent for the month, up from 5.9 in December, and nearly two points higher from 4.8 per cent in January 2019.

Alberta’s overall unemployment rate meanwhile jumped to 7.3 per cent from 7.0 per cent in December. The Canadian national average also dipped to 5.5 per cent, from the 5.6 per cent reported in December.