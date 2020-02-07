WestJet has announced the launch of daily, non-stop flights between Calgary and Dawson Creek set to take to the sky this Spring.

“I’ve had the pleasure over the last six years as mayor to be involved in some very cool stuff, but this is right up there for me,” says Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead.

“I think people sometimes undervalue and underappreciate how important the airport and air services are to a community, and we have been working with WestJet on this opportunity for at least a year and a half…We are strong in the region in terms of our economy for the oil and gas sector and energy sector… and these companies need direct service from Calgary, time is money for them,” he adds.

Bumstead believes that the addition of the non-stop daily flights to and from Calgary simply cements the progress the City of Dawson Creek has made in becoming a hub for both work and entertainment.

“WestJet doesn’t usually make mistakes, and they do their homework to make sure something is a viable opportunity for them, and for them to demonstrating that confidence in our community and region is a strong signal for me for others to look at Dawson Creek and say ‘maybe we’d better take a look there.”

Tickets for the flights will go on sale beginning Monday, February 10th, with the first flights scheduled to begin on April 26th.

WestJet also has daily, direct flights from Grande Prairie and Fort St. John to Calgary.