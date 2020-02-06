Grande Prairie residents can now get a better look at exactly how big of an impact opioids are having on the city as the Community Opioid Response Task Force will be releasing quarterly reports.

“Being able to produce and publish these quarterly reports is a major milestone for the Community Opioid Response Task Force,” says Mayor Bill Given.

Given adds it has been a goal to share the reports publicly since the groups since its inception in 2017. He hopes the quantifiable will allow for a better understanding of the battle the task force is facing.

“Things we can measure are the things we can address, so being able to collaborate with all of our partners to produce this local data is pivotal for advancing our local strategy.”

During Q3 of 2019, there were 2646 visits by 119 individuals to supervised consumption services in the city, an increase of 30 percent from Q2.

Between January and June 2019, 19 people in Grande Prairie passed away from apparent accidental drug poisoning related to fentanyl. The public can view the reports in their entirety on the city’s opioid response task force website.