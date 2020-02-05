Non-profit groups in Grande Prairie looking to make some extra funds may be able to do it one bottle at a time. For the 16th year, Aquatera is accepting applications for its Bottle Donation Program.

Public Relations and Communications Specialist Sarah Martin says each group picked for the program gets one month for people to drop off as many bottles as possible. When the month is up, they get to keep the money made.

“People can drop off their bottles and cans to the Aquatera Eco Centre, the landfill or also either of the Recycle Plus Bottle Depots and there is a labelled bin at each location where they can put those items and whoever is the recipient for that month gets the total amount donated to them.”

The program is open to non-profit organizations located in the city, county or the Towns of Sexsmith and Wembley. The groups must also provide services or programs targeted towards youth under the age of 18 plan to use the money raised to enhance those programs.

Previous participants include 3D Children’s Society and Peace Area Riding for the Disabled Society. Darren Foley of 3D Children’s Society says this money comes in handy when providing support to children in need.

“We use the funds from the Aquatera Bottle Donation Program to fulfil two main priorities. The first priority is to help students and their families offset the financial cost of travelling to children’s hospitals. The second priority is to fulfil the demand for needed medical equipment, such as wheelchair lifts or portable wheelchair ramps.”

Martin says for them, it’s all about giving a little bit back and helping youth in the area.

“We are inspired by giving back to our community in many different ways and the bottle donation program is just one way that we can not only help our environment but also help local charitable initiatives.”

Non-profit groups looking to apply for the program can do so here until March 15th. Since the program has been running, more than $850,000 has gone back into the community.