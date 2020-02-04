Peace River—Westlock MP Arnold Viersen has apologized to his counterparts in the House of Commons after asking NDP MP Laurel Collins whether or not sex work was an area of work she ever considered.

In which a Conservative MP asks an NDP MP if she’s ever considered sex work as a career https://t.co/HKRSdtLU7E — Tyler Dawson (@tylerrdawson) February 4, 2020

Viersen was giving a member statement about the death of Mary Line Lévesque. She was murdered in a hotel room in January 2019, allegedly at the hands of a recently released convicted murderer Eustachio Gallese.

“Bill C-36 did not seek to reduce the harm of prostitution – it seeks to eliminate prostitution all together because violence and exploitation are inseparable from a legitimized flesh trade,” Viersen said during his time on the floor.

“Prostitution creates an environment of violence and inequality for women and girls… it perpetuates sexual commodification and turns the most vulnerable in our society into objects to be bought and sold… that is why Bill C-36 seeks to eliminate demand by prohibiting the purchase of sex.”

During her question, Victoria MP Laurel Collins suggested MP Viersen listen to the voice of sex workers, many of, she claims, insist sex work is ‘just work’.

“I also ask the honourable member if he considers the Harper Government’s decision to implement Bill-36, which criminalized the work environments that sex workers go to feel safe, that criminalized their ability to hire security,” she says.

Collins argues the bill was a factor in the death of Lévesque and many other sex workers. Viersen responded by asking Collins if sex work was an area of work she ever considered. He then maintained that no woman in the country would choose sex work as a job; they are instead trafficked into it.

Viersen then apologized to his colleagues in the House of Commons for the remark, and later, apologized for a second time to MP Collins on social media. Collins replied she is happy to see his apology but urges him to extend that apology to women across Canada.

Earlier today, I stood in the House of Commons to apologize unreservedly to @Laurel_BC for my comments during the debate on our Opposition Day motion. — Arnold Viersen, MP (@ArnoldViersen) February 4, 2020