The City of Grande Prairie is considering a cut of $250,000 to community group funding starting in the 2021/2022 budget cycle. The current funding model has $3.7 million budgeted for groups across the city.

However, city administration says Grande Prairie is currently providing per capita funding of $53.95, well above the provincial average of just over $48 per capita. It has suggested making an overall cut of either 10 or 15 per cent from community group funding, while members of the Community Services Committee prefer a $250,000 total cut, with exemptions in place for The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie and the South Peace Regional Archives.

“I think it’s good we’re looking into it, whether or not I’m for or against it,” says Councillor Chris Thiessen. “I’ll have to determine when the report comes back to us and where we are going to do the cuts.”

Some organizations and causes which get cash through the community group funding also include the Pursuit of Excellence program and neighbourhood grants.

He adds the province is going through a tough economic time, but they must recognize the value each community group brings to the table.

“We’re trying to be mindful of our dollars and cents in the public trust and how we utilize that, and hopefully we’ll find a good compromise that works for everybody.”

It’s expected a second report will be completed and returned to members of the committee to make a decision moving forward.