The Grande Prairie Athletics will have a first-round bye as the North Peace Hockey League playoffs kick off on Tuesday.

The A’s will take on the Manning Comets in the NPHL Second Round. Meanwhile, the Fahler Pirates will face off against the Grimshaw Huskies in a best-of-five series in the NPHL’s first round.

The Dawson Creek Canucks will take on the winner of the Huskies and Pirates series in the second round.

The Athletics are hoping their regular-season form continues in the postseason, after posting a 14-3 record, good enough for second place overall in the NPHL.