Staff at the Community Knowledge Campus in Grande Prairie want to know how users feel about the programs and services offered there. People are being asked to fill out a customer satisfaction survey online and in-person.

Campus General Manager Angela Redding says the goal is to find out if members, user groups and tenants are happy about the amenities provided at places like the Eastlink Centre and the Coca Cola Centre.

“We’ve got the area focus and then we’ve got some experiential questions specifically with our staff, so staff in those areas, what your experience is with the amenities and then with the different services that we offer on the campus.”

Redding says the feedback received will be used to create action plans for the campus moving forward.

“The objective of the survey would be to set our key performance indicators so we can have a baseline satisfaction number and then essentially I would annually work with my team to set goals and targets that would achieve greater satisfaction.”

The survey can be done online or in-person at the front desk at the Eastlink Centre from February 3rd to 16th.