Throughout the month of February, the city’s bylaw enforcement team will be keeping an eye on drivers using disabled parking stalls.

As part of the monthly Bylaw Enhanced Enforcement Program, officers will be on the lookout to make sure drivers without the proper placards and license plates are not taking up stalls from those who need them.

Officials say to avoid any fines, you must have a valid handicap placard or license plate, which can only be used by the person it was issued to.

The placard must also be hung from the rear-view mirror, with both the registration number and expiration date clearly visible from the outside of the car.

Bylaw enforcement officials have oversight for disabled parking stalls on both public and private property. The fine for parking within a disabled parking stall without a valid permit is $250.