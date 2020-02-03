Peace Association of Grande Prairie is trying to make sure people in need feel confident enough to take on the world. On Saturday, the group will be holding its newest initiative at Rotary House called Bloom with a Groom: a fresh breath of hair, which will provide people with a free hair cut and some new clothes.

“With this initiative, we teamed up with a barber who’s going to help us get the job done professionally and we will try to do that on a monthly basis where we can have about 10 to 15 people,” says PAGP Board Member Mohammad Haidar.

PAGP is a relatively new group to the area having formed in March 2019. Since its creation, members have also served food for over 500 people and provided donations to over 1,000 community members.

As part of the event, people will also be given a care package that contains a new pair of sweatpants, a sweatshirt and socks. Haidar says its not about the money or the group recognition for them, it’s just about the people they help.

“For us, it’s just seeing the smile on these people’s faces, making them feel welcome, making them feel they are part of the overall community; that’s all that matters for us.”

Bloom with a Groom will be held on February 9th, from 1 to 4 p.m.