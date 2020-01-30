The curator of the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie will be holding a special talk and tour about the role youth can play in making a difference in the world.

The talk, based on the current exhibit, ‘Sonic Youth’, is a group show involving 13 artists and revolves around the role of youth in the avant-garde movement. Curator Derrick Chang says it goes far beyond the reach of just art and culture.

“The ideas around youth making noise, challenging the status quo, railing against authority and generally causing what you would call good trouble.”

Named after the Seattle-based post-punk band, Chang says the recent history of the social justice movement is a fascinating one and one which many of the younger generation today can learn from.

“Thinking about the ways in which a lot of youth are typically told ‘you don’t have enough life experience, you don’t understand how the world works,’ but how youth are actively contributing their voices to embrace new ways of envisioning the future.”

“They have the passion and kind of the invincibility to strike out and ask those hard questions that some of us may not be as informed, or willing to make,” he adds.

The talk will take place on Saturday, February 1st at 2 p.m.