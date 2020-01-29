Alberta Transportation and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating after an incident involving a crane in the construction of the new Peace River bridge.

According to Alberta Transportation, a cable supporting the arm of a lattice boom crane broke, which caused the arm of the crane to fall on newly installed girders on the bridge. No injuries have been reported.

The project, which kicked off in 2017, sees a second bridge constructed next to the original one. When construction is complete, the old bridge will solely be used for westbound traffic, with the new one covering off the eastbound lanes.

OH&S has given the go-ahead to the province to recover the damaged crane. Once that is removed, a thorough look at the girders will take place to see if any damage was caused.