Charges are pending against a man after a two-car collision between a Honda Accord and a dumptruck at the intersection of 100 Street and 97 Avenue.

Police say they were called to the scene on January 27th shortly after 11:30 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a heavily damaged four-door Honda Accord and a Kenworth dump truck with a trailer loaded with snow. Mounties say after further investigation, they determined the dump truck had been turning eastbound onto 97 Avenue when it was struck by the northbound Honda. The Honda’s driver was arrested on scene.

Police say charges of impaired operation of a conveyance are pending against him, along with an additional charge under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act, as an infant was also in the car at the time of the collision.

Neither of the drivers nor the infant were hurt. The driver of the Honda will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 11.