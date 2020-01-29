A woman from Beaverlodge is using her sewing skills to help people with medical conditions. Around the Block Quilting owner Erin Kyle has started sewing covers that protect the area around gastrostomy tubes called G-tube buttons.

Kyle started the project after she was approached by her friend and Alberta Health Services nurse Jennifer Mickanuik who was helping take care of three-year-old Arizona of Horse Lake.

Arizona has a rare congenital disorder called CHARGE Syndrome which can cause life-threatening birth defects, vision loss and breathing problems. To help her gain weight, a G-tube was put in to make sure she got the nutrients she needed. Somewhere along the way though, she lost the cover.

It was then that Kyle got to work creating a pattern and making up some different versions. She says Arizona’s parents were ecstatic when she brought them 20 different options.

“They really appreciated that somebody would step up and do that for them. We had looked online for the G-tube buttons and they are very expensive so to be able to just gift them a few, they were really happy with them.”

Since pictures and posts have shown up on social media, Kyle says things have taken off.

“I’ve had people contact me with other children that need G-tube buttons and adults; so I’ve designed a new pattern with a little bit larger hole for their tube and it’s just kind of blowing up from there.”

“Anywhere that I can help somebody in an area that they need help, I love to do that. It just warms my heart.”

People looking to order G-tube covers for themselves or their child can get in touch with Kyle by calling Around the Block or by messaging her shop’s page on Facebook.