One person was injured following an explosion in the County of Grande Prairie.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon just north of Highway 43 on Range Road 53, after a tank containing a flammable product exploded, injuring one worker in the process.

County Deputy Fire Chief Bart Johnson says there was no fire when crews arrived on scene, so they took the lead on mitigation and medical treatment.

“Our attendance to these scenes is related to mitigating the hazards, helping out any victims if there are any, and making sure the scene is safe from whatever event took place and we don’t have the potential for further incidents.”

Johnson says despite the possibility of similar events happening far more often, they remain an anomaly rather than a regular occurrence.

“We are thankful that we don’t have a lot of those types of calls, as there is a lot of potential in the region. We are prepared to respond whenever those incidents do take place.”

Using gas detection monitors, fire crews established there was no remaining hazard resulting from the explosion. The cause remains under investigation.