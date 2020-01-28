Tenille Townes with her Songwriter of the Year title (Tenille Townes, Facebook)

Three Peace Country artists have been named as 2020 Juno nominees.

Grande Prairie Singer/Songwriter Tenille Townes is up for both Breakthrough Artist of the Year as well as Songwriter of the Year for the songs ‘I Kept the Roses’, ‘Jersey on the Wall’ and ‘White Horse’.

The 25-year-old also 2019 on a high note when it came to awards when she picked up four trophies including Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards.

Spirit River native Aaron Goodvin is up for Country Album of the Year for V and Celeigh Cardinal of Grande Prairie, who recently released her CD Stories from a Downtown Apartment is up for Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year.

The Juno Awards will be held on March 15th, at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.