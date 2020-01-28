Three former NHL players will be taking the stage as part of the 2nd Annual Grande Prairie Storm Celebrity Dinner.

Former Edmonton Oiler Jason Strudwick will make his return to the event, as he also took part in the inaugural affair in 2019. He will be joined by two legendary tough-guys of the sport in former Oiler and L.A King Marty McSorley and former Calgary Flames enforcer Brian McGrattan.

The night, which has been themed “Tales from the penalty box” will also feature current TSN announcer Darcy Lynch as a moderator.

Those in attendance will hear stories from behind the curtain in the NHL, and will also be able to ask any questions they may have of the three.

The event will take place at Revolution Place on March 21st. For more information, or to pick up tickets, head over the Revolution Place box office.