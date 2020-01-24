A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie area (Emma Mason, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

UPDATE #2: The warning has ended for the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning areas.

UPDATE: The freezing rain warning for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview areas has ended. A warning is still under effect for the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning areas.

A freezing rain warning is now under effect for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview areas as well as the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning areas.

Environment Canada says freezing rain is occurring in the western sections of the Grande Prairie region and southwestern sections of the Peace River region.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Drivers are reminded to drive to the conditions.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces. Freezing rain is expected to end in the early afternoon.