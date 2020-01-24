Finance Minister and Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA Travis Toews is looking to hear what Albertans have to say when it comes to the 2020 provincial budget.

The pair of town halls, on January 27th and 28th, will not only provide the opportunity to get confirmation or clarity on questions residents may have, but they’re also being urged to give their thoughts on what should or shouldn’t be a priority.

“Telephone town halls are an opportunity for us to speak directly to Albertans and listen to their priorities,” says Toews.

“In the lead-up to Budget 2019, we were able to connect with almost 35,000 people across Alberta. Their feedback helped inform the budget and I am looking forward to hearing from Albertans again,” he adds

Grande Prairie and Peace Country residents are urged to call during the January 27th meeting, with Red Deer and south slotted in for January 28th.

For more information, you can head to the Government of Alberta’s budget consultation website.