An example of the avalanche forecast being issued via Garmin inReach for the Kakwa region (Photo: Alex Cooper, supplied by Avalanche Canada)

Snowmobilers in the Kakwa region now have a new way to access avalanche forecasts before heading out on the trails. Avalanche Canada recently started a pilot project that would provide the North Rockies forecast on Garmin inReach devices.

The Kakwa region is accessed through a trial taken care of by the Swan City Snowmobile Club in Grande Prairie. Club President Lou Maffret says this project may help give people some peace of mind.

“We are very grateful Avalanche Canada is providing these forecasts to our club members and other riders in the Kakwa. These forecasts will help us make better decisions and give our loved ones back home peace of mind when we are out enjoying this spectacular riding area.”

The Kakwa forecast contains the avalanche danger rating for treeline and alpine terrain, will indicate if there is a persistent slab problem present in the snowpack and provide some travel advice. This service will be available Friday through Sunday, and holiday Mondays throughout the winter until mid-April. People can subscribe to the service here.