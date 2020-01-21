Grande Prairie RCMP looking for information on hit and run
The RCMP detachment in Grande Prairie (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
RCMP in Grande Prairie is asking for the public’s help after receiving a report of a hit and run.
Police say they were called to the scene on 94 Avenue in the Highland Park neighbourhood shortly after 10 p.m. on January 11th after reports of a hit and run motor vehicle accident.
Witnesses on the scene told police that a white SUV had collided with a parked, unoccupied, black Nissan SUV, causing heavy damage. The driver of the white SUV allegedly fled the scene shortly after the incident.
Mounties say the vehicle in question may be a white Jeep and would likely have had damage to the front driver’s side.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5701.