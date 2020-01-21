RCMP in Grande Prairie is asking for the public’s help after receiving a report of a hit and run.

Police say they were called to the scene on 94 Avenue in the Highland Park neighbourhood shortly after 10 p.m. on January 11th after reports of a hit and run motor vehicle accident.

Witnesses on the scene told police that a white SUV had collided with a parked, unoccupied, black Nissan SUV, causing heavy damage. The driver of the white SUV allegedly fled the scene shortly after the incident.

Mounties say the vehicle in question may be a white Jeep and would likely have had damage to the front driver’s side.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5701.