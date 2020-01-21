Hundreds of members of the business community will soon head out to Evergreen Park for the 2020 Growing the North Conference. Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Communications Manager Tom Pura believes the conference has really grown into a must-attend event in the region.

“It’s one of the largest economic development conferences in northern Alberta for sure if not in the province. It’s really become a wonderful way for municipal leaders and business people to get together and hear some great speakers and at the same time do some networking”

In the last few years, the conference has brought around 400 people a year to the TARA Centre at Evergreen Park and Pura estimates they’ll see around that same number this year.

The conference is also going to attract some big names to the Peace Region including Google Canada’s Head of Marketing Fab Dolan and Indigenous Works President and CEO Kelly Lendsey, but Pura says he’s most excited about one guest in particular; former all-star running back Mike “Pinball” Clemons.

“If you’re a sports fan or a CFL football fan, in particular, you’ll definitely know who he is but if you are a fan of motivational speakers you know him as well because he is just a ball of energy. He’s just very outgoing and he’s going to provide a very positive message to close out the conference this year.”

Growing the North runs from February 18th to 20th at the TARA Centre. Tickets can be purchased online.