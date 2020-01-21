Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. 37-year-old Cameron James Fitzpatrick was last seen on January 12th around 4 p.m. at the Fort St. John Hospital.

Fitzpatrick is described as white, 5’9″ and 176 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black Carhart jeans, a black hoody, a dark hat and running shoes.

RCMP say his family doesn’t know where he might be staying and police are concerned for his health and well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers.