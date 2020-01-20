The Alberta Energy Regulator has charged three oil companies following the 2018 release of H2S near Spirit River.

Tourmaline Oil, Topaz Oil and CWC Energy Services are facing a total of eight charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and Oil and Gas Conservation Act stemming from the February 25th, 2018 release.

Those charges include knowingly releasing a substance to the environment that caused or may have caused an adverse effect and failing to report the release as soon as possible.

All three companies will appear in court in Grande Prairie on February 19th.