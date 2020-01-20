City on 99 closed due to frozen water main
A sign on the door of City on 99 (Michael Lumsden MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
The building that houses Grande Prairie Enforcement Services is closed until further notice. On Monday, City on 99 shut its doors due to a frozen water main nearby.
During the closure, Enforcement Services can still be reached by phone at 780-830-5790. All animal license inquiries or renewals, as well as bylaw fine payments, can be done online. Aquatera is currently working to fix the line.