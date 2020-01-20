A new fundraiser set for February has organizers hoping the city will be a sea of red.

“RocKIN The Night In Red”, will be looking for support to help those facing the greatest needs in the community, with a portion of the proceeds, also earmarked for Grande Prairie STARS Air Ambulance’s “Fund a Flight” program

Rayline Zeigler with Kin Club of Grande Prairie says they chose STARS as an additional recipient because of the sheer cost per flight for the medical service.

“One flight is $5,400, and when you think of our remote location, there are accidents, just our environment with the snow, ice and cold, anything can happen to anyone,” she says.

“It’s a cause that affects every single Albertan, hopefully never personally, but it does affect us as a community when anyone is hurt,” she adds.

Zeigler says the remainder of the money at the end of the day will be handed out to groups that are based in Grande Prairie and area, and have a clear mission statement as to how they believe they would be best suited to help.

“Whether it be a group that is trying to provide shelter or food or a group that is looking for assistance to get the kids more involved in different sporting activities.”

The event, which will be hosted by Red Rock Urban BBQ will also have mystery prizes and a silent auction. For more information, or to order tickets you can email the organizers here.