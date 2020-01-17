Four players from the St. Joe's Celtics football team are moving on to final selection camp (supplied by St. Joe's CHS, Facebook)

Six high school football players from Grande Prairie are one step closer to making it to Team Alberta’s under 17 and 18 teams. This past weekend, 370 players from across the province were in Edmonton for Football Alberta’s SUPERWEEKEND.

SUPERWEEKEND is the beginning of the selection process for Team Alberta U18 which will compete in the Football Canada Cup this July in Vancouver as well as for Team Alberta U17 which will go to a development camp on the island of Maui and compete against local high schools in August.

Quarterbacks Liam Kroeger from Grande Prairie Composite and Cade Labrecque from St. Joe’s, Receiver Carter Kettyle of St. Joe’s, Offensive lineman Matthew Ljuden and Defensive lineman Brandon Carroll, both of St. Joe’s and Linebacker Nicholas Walker of Grande Prairie Composite will all move on to final selection camp in Calgary from April 3rd to 5th.