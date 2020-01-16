As the cold temperatures continue to plague the city, one group wants to make sure everyone has access to warm clothes. The group For The People Grande Prairie is looking for donations of items like coats, socks, blankets and boots to hand out at churches and shelters across the city.

Organizer Melanie Drisdelle says this is the first time the group is holding an event like this and wanted to do it as a way to lend a hand as the cold lingers.

“We were just tired of driving by and seeing tent city or just people beg for change at McDonald’s and you buy people a coffee but that’s all you could do at that point so we decided to take it into our own hands.”

Drisdelle and the rest of the volunteers, who all work in the oil and gas industry, get together every second Sunday to feed those in need during the day. She says you never know when you could end up in the same situation as the people they are trying to help.

“People bash them and say, ‘oh, just get a job,’ but I think we’ve all been one decision away or bad choice away or you’re in the wrong spot at the wrong time and you see yourself in them a little too.”

Items can be dropped off at 10517 101 Avenue on January 19th and February 2nd from 2 to 5 p.m.