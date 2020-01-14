A new group of champions have been named at the Pomeroy Inn and Suites Peace Curling Tour Championship. At the tournament which was held in Sexsmith from January 10th to 12th, event founder Colin Griffith took the top spot in the competitive division beating former tour champion Jeff Ginter in the final game 7-1.

Teams won their way to the championships by accumulate points at five cash spiels in Grande Prairie, Dawson Creek, Slave Lake, Peace River and Fort St John. Joining Griffith on the winning team was 69-year-old Murray Gummer, 61-year-old Carol Sallows and Daylan Vavrek.

Bob Cooper out of Fort St. John is the Cora Breakfast and Lunch Challenge Division Peace Country curling champion. Cooper’s team defeated former champion Courtland Sonnenberg.

The Dawson Creek Tornados won the Peace Country title against the Fort St. John Lightning in the Baron Oilfield Supply Special Olympics Division final.

In the Lake View Credit Union Junior Division, Casey Patterson from Dawson Creek won the Peace Country crown over Colesie Vandale from Tumbler Ridge.