The ribbon cutting to kick off the 2019 Cars for Christmas Lottery (Michael Lumsden, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

Three people from Grande Prairie have won big in this year’s Cars for Christmas Mega Lottery.

Members of the Swan City Rotary Club unofficially drew the lottery winners on January 13th with Russell Napier picking up the 2020 Toyota Corolla, Tab Pollock winning the 2019 Can Am HD 8 cab Defender and Brent Goldhawk picking up the 2019 Dodge Challenger GT AWD.

West Moberly of Moberly Lake, BC also won the 2019 Volkswagon Atlas Execline with R-Line, Cheryl Daniels from Redwater won the 2019 Ford F350 Lariat Diesel with Level kit and Patricia Neal from Spirit River picked up the 2019 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4WD.

A number of other people picked up trip packages and cash including Bethany Suderman from the County of Grande Prairie who won $126,762.50.

The full list of winners will be posted online when they are confirmed. The proceeds from this year’s lottery will go to eight local non-profit groups including Spinal Cord Injury Alberta and Grande Prairie Gymnastics.