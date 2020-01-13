GPPSD Education Foundation hands out more than $62K in classroom grants
Grande Prairie Public School Division office in Grande Prairie (Emma Mason, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
14 schools in the Grande Prairie Public School Division have been given some extra cash to help with a number of different classroom projects. $62,650 in grants has been handed out by the GPPSD Education Foundation.
“This initiative is something that our Board of Directors gets very excited about,” says Foundation Executive Director Laura LaValley. “It’s our opportunity to put additional funds into these schools for programs and projects that can often enrich classrooms and give students some really interesting learning opportunities.”
The money was raised thought a number of community fundraising efforts including the Strut & Strive Fashion Show for Education held in November 2019.
The recipients are listed below:
Alexander Forbes School– Seven Sacred Teachings- $4,750
Aspen Grove School– Health & Wellness Events- $2,500
Avondale School– Literacy enhancement materials, occupational therapy tool kit and whiteboards- $3,000
Charles Spencer High School– Mental Health Mondays, Maverick radio station hardware, High School First Responders Program and Skills Competition- $6,400
Crystal Park School– Alternative and flexible seating- $5,000
Derek Taylor Public School– Gymnasium sound system- $1,700
Ecole Montrose– Robotics and coding kit, mental health programming- $3,400
Grande Prairie Composite High School– High School First Responder Program- $4,250
GPPSD Music Departmen – New musical instruments- $6,000
Hillside Community School– iPad- $5,200
IV Macklin Public School– Coding learning materials – $2,450
Maude Clifford Public School– Ringette equipment, frisbees, and calming room equipment- $3,200
Parkside Montessori– Entrepreneurial showcase and musical instruments- $2,450
Roy Bickell Public School– Technology upgrades- $10,000
Swanavon School– multi-sensory environment equipment and levelled reading sets- $2,350