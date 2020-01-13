14 schools in the Grande Prairie Public School Division have been given some extra cash to help with a number of different classroom projects. $62,650 in grants has been handed out by the GPPSD Education Foundation.

“This initiative is something that our Board of Directors gets very excited about,” says Foundation Executive Director Laura LaValley. “It’s our opportunity to put additional funds into these schools for programs and projects that can often enrich classrooms and give students some really interesting learning opportunities.”

The money was raised thought a number of community fundraising efforts including the Strut & Strive Fashion Show for Education held in November 2019.

The recipients are listed below:

Alexander Forbes School– Seven Sacred Teachings- $4,750

Aspen Grove School– Health & Wellness Events- $2,500

Avondale School– Literacy enhancement materials, occupational therapy tool kit and whiteboards- $3,000

Charles Spencer High School– Mental Health Mondays, Maverick radio station hardware, High School First Responders Program and Skills Competition- $6,400

Crystal Park School– Alternative and flexible seating- $5,000

Derek Taylor Public School– Gymnasium sound system- $1,700

Ecole Montrose– Robotics and coding kit, mental health programming- $3,400

Grande Prairie Composite High School– High School First Responder Program- $4,250

GPPSD Music Departmen – New musical instruments- $6,000

Hillside Community School– iPad- $5,200

IV Macklin Public School– Coding learning materials – $2,450

Maude Clifford Public School– Ringette equipment, frisbees, and calming room equipment- $3,200

Parkside Montessori– Entrepreneurial showcase and musical instruments- $2,450

Roy Bickell Public School– Technology upgrades- $10,000

Swanavon School– multi-sensory environment equipment and levelled reading sets- $2,350