All School Buses Cancelled
Due to the extremely cold temperatures, all school divisions that service the Grande Prairie and surrounding area have cancelled bus service all day.
Peace Wapiti School Division along with Grande Prairie Catholic and Grande Prairie Public Schools have all said in the interest of student and driver safety buses will not be running Monday morning or after school.
Schools remain open.
UPDATE #1: All Valhalla school buses are cancelled.