No one was injured following a mobile home fire on Range Road 64 near Township Road 744 early Friday morning.

Crews from Sexsmith, Teepee Creek, Clairmont, the Dunes and Wembley all responded to the call shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday and quickly brought the blaze under control, however, there was still significant fire damage to the structure.

No cause has been determined as of yet, and the County Fire Marshal continues to investigate.