The provincial government is hoping the public can give their thoughts fisheries management and expanded fishing opportunities across Alberta.

The open houses will also allow the government to share details on fisheries management, as well as collect feedback on proposals to open up additional opportunities for recreational harvest at specific lakes.

“We promised to modernize a number of the province’s environmental provisions, and we look forward to listening to Albertans’ feedback,” says Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon.

“As an enthusiastic angler and outdoorsman, I look forward to working together to make our fisheries strong, healthy, vibrant and sustainable for generations to come.”

The Grande Prairie stop of the provincial tour takes place on January 13th at Theresa Sargent Hall from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

The province says the public opinion will be reflected in the 2020 Alberta Sportfishing Regulations.