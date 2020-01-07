Roughly 20 head of cattle have perished in a barn fire north of Sexsmith. The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service says it was called to a farm on Range Road 60 near Township Road 742 just before 10 p.m. Monday night.

When firefighters from Sexsmith, Teepee Creek, La Glace, Clairmonth, Wembley, Bezanson, and the Dunes station arrived the barn was fully engulfed in flames that were threatening other property. The fire was brought under control within a few hours, and contained to the one building.

Other than the cows that were killed, Deputy Fire Chief Jason Nesbitt says no one else was hurt. An investigation into the cause of the fire will start it is fully extinguished.