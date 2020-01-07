A snowfall warning has been issued for the Grande Prarie – Beaverlodge, Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning areas. Environment Canada says a long period of snowfall is expected in those areas with amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres possible.

Conditions are expected to taper off by Wednesday afternoon. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Drivers are being reminded to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.