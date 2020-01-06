Beaverlodge RCMP has laid charges against a man after he allegedly fled the scene of an accident on December 25th.

Police, along with EMS, and Fire all responded to the call of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 43 north of Beaverlodge around 6:30 p.m. Christmas night. When they arrived, two occupants of an SUV were taken to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The lone occupant and driver of the other vehicle allegedly left the scene on foot. Police located the man shortly after, and he was arrested.

51-year-old James David “Troy” Richards of Goodfare has been charged with operation while impaired, careless driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failure to stop after accident.

The accused is expected to appear back in court on February 10th.