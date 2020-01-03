A Grande Prairie woman is hoping a new group will help bring those who have suffered abuse or loss together to share their stories and grow together.

Currently with around 45 active members, organizers with “Pathways To Peace” are still looking to reach out further to try and help those who may be feeling alone.

“I’m not the only one who has gone through something and is looking for a way to help,” says creator Debra Langford.

“They can be a part of the group and not come on a hike, that’s ok, it’s just a way to connect with other women, informally, and enjoy some fellowship.”

Langford who came up with the idea for the group on Boxing Day 2019, says she felt inspired to try and help others the best she can, after using the same method to help recover from her loss.

“I started hiking five years ago after my father had died. A friend of mine asked to go hiking with her, I had never done it before, and once I got out there, I fell in love with it. It created a lot of peace for me, I was struggling with the loss of my father, and it was a good way to get out and burn off some of that loss.”

You can find more information about the group on their Facebook page.