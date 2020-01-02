The Grande Prairie Sport Council is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Northwest Alberta Sport Excellence Awards. The awards were created to recognize the accomplishments of young athletes, coaches, volunteers, sports leaders, and sponsors.

Ten awards will be given out in two different categories. In the High-Performance category, they include Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Junior Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year and Coach of the year. In the Community Awards category, awards include Developmental Coach of the Year, Outstanding Official, Sport Builder, Unsung Hero, Community Sportsmanship and Sport Event of the Year.

Last year, some of the winners included Coach of The Year- Ron Thomson, Male Athlete of the Year Tyler Funk, and Female Athlete of The Year Michelle Grisales.

The deadline for applications is January 31st, with an awards gala planned for March 6th at a venue to be determined.