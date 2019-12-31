Grande Prairie-Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin wants to make sure people in the Peace Region are getting the help they need in 2020.

After a wet and cold growing and harvesting season for farmers in the area, Warkentin says he plans to fight for government response when it comes to the agriculture and energy sectors.

“We saw the commodity prices drop as a result of frustrations that developed between Canada and China; Canada limiting our access to the canola market there. Really compounded by the weather and the challenges that were precipitated by the moisture during the summer and then, of course, the early snow.”

Despite some disappointment about the liberal party winning the October 21st election, Warkentin was happy that they only won a liberal minority which he says will allow him to do more to help.

“We as the opposition parties now really hold the reins of power if we decide to collaborate and use those powers to hold this government to account.”

“There are really not a lot of things where the opposition parties agree but there’s a number of things that we do agree on including the requirement for more transparency,” he adds.

The fifth term MP was named the Deputy House Leader of the official opposition in September 2019.