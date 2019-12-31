Three members of the Grande Peace Athletic Club Golden Arrow Storm will be making their way to Edmonton as part of the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League All-Star Game on January 11th.

Forwards Zach Shantz, Carter Hensch, and Wesley Golden will all dress as part of the North roster at the annual contest.

Shantz is the fifth leading scorer in the league with 23 goals and 13 assists after just 23 games. Hensch and Golden meanwhile have combined for 27 points on the season.

Puck drop for the game is set at the t 2:30 p.m. at the Bill Hunter Arena.