The first of three buildings going up on the York Hotel/ Germain Park site in downtown Grande Prairie (Emma Mason, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The first of three buildings going up on the old York Hotel and Germain Park sites in downtown Grande Prairie should be done by spring 2020.

TurCon Construction Group General Manager Travis Miller says phase one of the Toremide Towers project should be finished by March with the other two phases starting after that.

“Everything’s going well in terms of construction over there. Phase two will begin at some point in the next year… Phase three is slated to start in 2021 in the early part of that year.”

After sitting vacant for years, the city purchased the York Hotel and tore down the building in 2010. In the new building, the main floor will be commercial space for retail and offices and the top three floors will become apartments.

Miller says there’s a lot of interest in retail spaces downtown right now.

“Especially with the revitalization and the announcement of the Park Hotel being demolished and the new building being constructed so the sheer volume of calls that we get in terms of the lease space is pretty good.”

He adds that the building for phase one will be approximately $5 million with phase two expected to be around the same. There is no timeline on when phase two of the construction project will start.