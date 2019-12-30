The Municipal District of Greenview has taken over operation of the regional multiplex in Valleyview after the ratification of an agreement between the two municipal organizations.

“The amalgamation of the Regional Multiplex into the operations of the Greenview is another example of the positive outcomes that can be achieved when municipalities work together,” said MD of Greenview Reeve Dale Smith.

“This collaboration has helped to strengthen the significant relationship we have with the Town of Valleyview and helps to ensure that this state of the art facility continues to serve residents across the region.”

In addition to the day to day operations, all current employees will now be under the umbrella of the MD of Greenview. The amalgamation agreement will also allow the Town of Valleyview to focus its financial resources on other local projects.

“Once again, the MD of Greenview and the Town of Valleyview serve as a shining example demonstrating how

municipalities can collaborate together to offer services and facilities that make our region better for all residents,” says Valleyview Mayor Vern Lymburner.

The $36 million venue, which includes a fully operational pool, field house and fitness centre, opened its doors in 2018.