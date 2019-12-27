The Peace Wapiti Public School Division is in need of spare bus drivers. An annual transportation report recently presented by PWPSD Transportation Director Ted Gobin showed that the loss of eight drivers in the past year has placed a strain on the spare driver list in Bezanson, Beaverlodge, Grande Prairie and Grovedale.

Currently, three permanent spare drivers are covering a large portion of the division, along with a new permanent spare recently hired in the Spirit River area. Overall, the transportation department manages 100 routes and has a fleet of 144 yellow school buses.

The earliest pick-up throughout the school division occurs at 6:55 a.m. for one student, who also has the latest drop-off at 5:10 p.m. Average pick-up times occur between 8:01 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. Anyone interested in applying can call 780-532-7734 to apply.