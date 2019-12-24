A Grande Prairie man is facing numerous charges after police say he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle at a police cruiser. On December 23rd, RCMP responded to a sighting of a stolen vehicle near Grimshaw. Police say the vehicle had been stolen from a business in Grimshaw earlier that morning.

RCMP located the vehicle parked on a range road with a man sleeping inside. They say the man woke up and tried to drive away as they approached. The suspect vehicle then drove over spike strips put out by officers and hit an occupied police cruiser before driving off.

Police say the vehicle eventually stopped when the tires deflated. The suspect then tried to leave the scene on foot but was arrested.

33-year-old Michael Jeffery Ginter is facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000 and operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer.

Ginter will remain in police custody until his court date in Peace River on January 13th.