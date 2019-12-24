A Cadotte Lake man is facing numerous charges after he was arrested in an allegedly stolen vehicle. On December 20th, police in Peace River were called to Cadotte Lake for a report of a man in possession of firearms and a stolen sport utility vehicle who they say had threatened to shoot bystanders.

Police located the vehicle and tried to stop it but the suspect fled. When officers found the vehicle, the suspect tried to leave the scene again but got stuck in the snow. Two adults and a number of youth inside the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.

19-year-old Skyle Brady Laboucan of Cadotte Lake has been attested on outstanding warrants and has now be charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Laboucan will remain in custody until his court date in Peace River on January 13th. The other occupants in the vehicle were released without charges.